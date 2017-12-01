Avanci Announces Patent License Agreement

Today, Avanci announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with BMW Group that will to a large extent be handled through its supplier for telematics units, providing them access to the essential wireless technology of many different telecommunication and patent holding companies.

As part of Avanci's mission to streamline patent licensing for the Internet of Things, it provides license rights to 2G, 3G and 4G essential patents at a fair, flat rate that is the same for all vehicles regardless of the price and the number of telematics units installed. This rate will not increase over the term of the license, no matter how many additional patent owners join the platform in the future beyond the 11 companies that have joined the platform to date.

"Our agreement with BMW Group and its supplier demonstrates our commitment to finding a common ground between the different industries that must cooperate together in the Internet of Things," said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci. "Ultimately, we're committed to provide a simpler way to handle licensing in the IoT space by taking into account both patent owners' and IoT device manufacturers' business models to increase certainty, reduce risk and streamline technology sharing for all involved."

