L3 to Webcast Investor Conference

L3 Technologies (NYSE LLL) announced today that the company will broadcast a live audio webcast of its Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 5, beginning at 8 30 a.m. ET. The event is scheduled to conclude by 12 00 p.m. ET.

Listeners will be able to access the broadcast over the Internet at www.L3T.com or by dialing 800-891-4489 (domestic) or 847-852-4139 (international) (Conference ID: L3). The conference will be led by Christopher E. Kubasik, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ralph G. D'Ambrosio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of the L3 management team. Presentation materials related to financial information will be available live and archived on the company's website. The Investor Conference will include a discussion of L3's current business environment and its financial outlook.

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the broadcast can be accessed on the company's website or by dialing 800-585-8367/Conference ID: 5480099 (domestic) or 404-537-3406/Conference ID: 5480099 (international) beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast ends and will be available through Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

