RingCentral Transforms Online Meetings Experience with Alexa for Business

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced new, powerful Alexa for Business integrations that bring an entirely reimagined user experience to communications and collaboration in the modern workplace. These integrations with AmazonÂ Alexa enable the use of voice commands to join meetings, send text messages, listen to voicemails, and make calls in an easy and intuitive way.

RingCentral Meetingsâ„¢ for Alexa for Business reduces the friction of starting and managing online meetings or conference calls simply by using voice commands. In addition, RingCentral users can join any meeting scheduled in other Amazon Alexa-compatible third-party meeting applications, without the need to download those applications.

"We're proud to collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to introduce these powerful voice recognition capabilities for Alexa for Business," said David Lee, vice president of platform products, RingCentral. "At RingCentral, we strive to give our users a rich and intuitive user experience."

Demonstrated live at AWS re:Invent 2017 at RingCentral booth #2734, RingCentral Meetings for Alexa for Business is scheduled to be available in early 2018.

For additional information, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/alexaforbusiness and the RingCentral App Gallery.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

