Telia Carrier Recognized, Yet Again, for Having the Best Customer Care in the Industry

At the 2017 World Communication Awards (WCA) in London, Telia Carrier has been recognized for having the best customer care in the industry.Â This is the third time the company has won the 'Best Customer Care' category and the award is a testament to the company's sustained focus on creating an exceptional customer experience.

"This is a tremendous acknowledgment, not only of our sustained company-wide focus on creating the best possible experience for our customers, but also a testament to the fantastic trust they put in us, each and every day," saysÂ Staffan GÃ¶jeryd, CEO Telia Carrier.

Customer centricity has become a key differentiator in the wholesale sector, and during the past few years, the company has put it at the heart of their global organization. This was clearly noted by the WCA judging panel.

"The results prove how much Telia Carrier is focused on customer experience. Definitely a reference in the industry," one of the judges said, while another praised Telia Carrier for its "simple but powerful way of increasing customer satisfaction."

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It is also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 230 Points of Presence (PoPs)Â across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 80 PoPs in North America alone.

About Telia Carrier Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services - empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.