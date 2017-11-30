ESI ePhoneGO™ Mobile Application Now Available for iOS and Android™ Smartphones

Estech Systems, Inc. (ESI), a provider of business communication solutions that are intuitive, simple to use and uniquely integrated, today announced the release of the ESI ePhoneGO mobile application for iOS and Android smartphones to support increased connectivity for today's growing and evolving mobile workforce. ESI ePhoneGO replaces ESI Ditto as the mobility application for ESI eCloud PBX users.

"Despite that fact that the workplace is no longer defined by sitting at a desk, and remote workers and road warriors are more prevalent than ever - many businesses experience decreased productivity because they often fail to provide the right technology to support those workers. Today's mobile workforce needs a solution to keep them connected to their office regardless of where they are working from." said George Platt, ESI's Chief Executive Officer. "As the mobile workforce continues to grow at a rapid rate, it is important for businesses to equip their employees with integrated and streamlined mobile apps to meet their evolving needs. The ESI ePhoneGO mobile application keeps users connected to their business communications solution, including visibility of corporate contacts, simplified dialing plans, transfer capabilities and call recording options, so they can work from any location just as if they were still in an office."

ESI ePhoneGO™ mirrors the functionality of an ESI business phone, and offers a streamlined user interface which is essential for employee adoption of mobile applications. As part of the award-winning ESI eCloud PBX™ phone system, ESI ePhoneGO™ allows users to place and receive calls on their mobile smartphones while remaining connected to their corporate directories, voice mail messages, contact lists and company directories.

ESI ePhoneGO features include:

The ESI ePhoneGO™ application is part of the company's broader portfolio of end-to-end cloud solutions designed to increase productivity in work environments that rely on both desk phones and mobile smartphones.

About ESI

Estech Systems, Inc. (ESI) delivers high-performance business phone systems and cloud services that are simple, intuitive and uniquely integrated, backed by its superior technical support and available in multiple deployment models. Founded in 1987, the company has sold more than 350,000 systems. Through its network of certified ESI partners, the company provides end-to-end solutions that give businesses the power to choose the features they want and need. ESI is a privately held corporation headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit www.esi-estech.com.