Comcast Business and COCO Expand Agreement to Offer Advanced Ethernet, Voice and Video Services to Minnesota and Chicago Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Comcast Business today announced an expanded relationship with COCO, a Minnesota and Chicago based provider of shared workspaces, meeting venues, coworking memberships, and educational and social events, to further advance business growth and innovation for entrepreneurs and small businesses based in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Chicago. Through this collaboration, even the smallest of organizations can now take advantage of enterprise class telecommunications services from Comcast Business as part of their COCO membership.

In 2013, Comcast Business kicked off its partnership with COCO by providing 1 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) Ethernet Dedicated Internet connections at its downtown building in the historic Minneapolis Grain Exchange as well as its Uptown Minneapolis site. Today, Comcast Business' 1 Gbps Ethernet speeds are the standard across COCO's five locations - three in Minneapolis, one in St. Paul and one in Chicago - enabling all of its members to benefit from superior speeds as well as scalable, secure and reliable network performance.

"Small businesses in the nascent stages often don't have the resources for office space and cutting-edge communications services, so they turn to us to help them make their business aspirations a reality," said Kyle Coolbroth, CEO and co-founder of COCO. "As such, it's vital that we offer our members innovative amenities that support the work they are doing and a way to help scale their business. From a technology perspective, Comcast Business enables us to provide members with the fast internet speeds and advanced telecommunications solutions for success."

In addition to Gigabit Ethernet, Comcast's Business VoiceEdge™, an easy-to-use, cloud-based voice solution, is installed within private phone booths across COCO's four Minnesota locations. Rather than relying on mobile phones, COCO members can now use the hosted system, complete with professional conference phone features, to conduct business. Comcast Business VoiceEdge also facilitates seamless communication for COCO staff across locations.

Furthermore, Comcast's video services keep COCO members up-to-date on breaking news and current events, and enable COCO to bring its entrepreneurial community together through themed events, such as holiday movie marathons.

"Together with COCO, we are exceeding the business needs of entrepreneurs by allowing even a one-person startup to benefit from enterprise-level communications services without the associated cost," said Kalyn Hove, vice president of Comcast Business, Twin Cities Region. "By leveraging advanced internet, voice and video services, COCO members can run their business faster, better and more efficiently. Most importantly, they are empowered with the tools they need to compete with their larger counterparts and stand out in a highly competitive market."

About COCO: COCO is the upper Midwest's leading provider of coworking and collaborative workspaces for individuals, teams, entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. COCO offers memberships that provide access to an open network of beautifully designed coworking environments, meeting venues and educational and social events throughout the Twin Cities. Locations include Minneapolis (Downtown, Uptown and Northeast), St. Paul (Lowertown) and Chicago (West Loop). COCO is one of ten Google for Entrepreneurs tech hubs in North America, bringing the best of Google's global resources to its members. For more, visit https://www.explorecoco.com.

About Comcast Business: Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing provider of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast: Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.