Sling TV Adds New Spanish-Language Regional Package, ‘Centroamérica’

Sling TV, the live and on demand streaming television service, today expanded its Spanish language offering with the introduction of "Centroam rica," a new regional package including networks from Central American countries, such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and more.

"Sling TV continues to lead the way in offering the most robust Spanish-language options at an industry-leading price, with the ability to choose programming from a specific region, language or genre," said Jose Romero, general manager of Spanish-language marketing for Sling TV. "The addition of Centroamérica allows customers from Central America to easily connect with programming from home alongside their favorite programming from the U.S."

Centroamérica Programming

Centroamérica is available for $10 per month when purchased on a standalone basis, or $5 per month when combined with "Sling Orange," "Sling Blue" and/or any Spanish-language service from Sling TV. Additional channels will be added to Centroamérica in the future. More information on the channels launching in Centroamérica below:

Other Spanish-Language Channel Additions

Sling TV recently added popular Mexican channel, Mexicanal, to the México package:

Sling TV also added Dominican View and Supercanal to the Caribe package:

México and Caribe are each available for $10 per month on a standalone basis or $5 per month with a subscription to a Sling Orange, Sling Blue and/or any Spanish-language service from Sling TV.

About Sling TV

Sling TV L.L.C. provides over-the-top television services, including general market, Latino and International live and on-demand programming. Sling TV is the number one live TV streaming service based on the number of OTT households as reported by comScore as of April 2017. It is available on smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones and other streaming devices. Sling TV offers two domestic streaming services that collectively include more than 150 channels and programming content from Disney/ESPN (Sling Orange/single-stream only), Fox (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NBC (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, HBO®, SHOWTIME, STARZ, AMC, A&E, Turner, Scripps, GSN, Hallmark, Viacom, EPIX, AXS and Univision. Additionally, Sling TV offers a suite of standalone and add-on Spanish-language packages and services tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV also provides more than 300 channels in 22 languages across multiple devices to U.S. households. Visit www.sling.com.