COPC Inc. Publishes Customer Experience Standard for Vendor Management Organizations

COPC Inc., a global consulting firm that helps companies improve operations to transform the customer experience, has published the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard for Vendor Management Organizations (VMOs), Release 6.0, a performance management framework for working with third party providers of call center and CX services. Release 6.0 replaces the COPC VMO Standard, Release 5.2 and provides best practices for VMOs managing the customer experience, including assisted and unassisted channels, through third party providers. The COPC CX Standard for VMOs is available for free. COPC Inc. also has redesigned and renamed its VMO training, which is now called COPCÂ Best Practices for VMOs. Classes will be available starting in early 2018.

"Many companies rely on third-party providers to deliver services to their customers. Securing the appropriate suppliers and ensuring they provide a level of service that matches the company's brand promise is critical. Our updated CX Standard for VMOs offers a comprehensive framework for evaluating, selecting and managing third-party providers of multichannel CX services. Any VMO can download this document and use it to make certain their suppliers are delivering an exceptional experience and are creating loyal and satisfied customers," said Kathleen Jezierski, president and chief operating officer, COPC Inc.

COPC CX STANDARD for VMOs

The COPC CX Standard for VMOs provides guidelines that help organizations improve the customer experience through better insights into customer expectations and aligning systems and processes to meet these expectations. The COPC CX Standard for VMOs provides:

COPC Inc. VMO TRAINING

COPCÂ® Best Practices for VMOs is a four-day, in-person training program for those who procure and/or manage outsourced suppliers for call center or other CX operations. This class is based on the COPC CX Standard for VMOs and replaces COPCÂ® Registered Coordinator Training for VMOs. Participants will learn:

"We have reworked our training to focus even more on implementing best practices, including tools and techniques for companies to effectively manage their third-party service providers. We are confident participants who attend training will learn strategies they can implement immediately in their vendor management program. Our goal is to help our clients not only improve their customer experience, but also increase revenue and reduce their costs," said Jezierski.

The first public class will be held in March 2018 in Florida, with more locations to be added in 2018. Private training is also available throughout the world. Learn more here.

Since 2002, COPC Inc. has provided specialized services to VMO clients to improve both their sourcing process and the performance of their third-party suppliers of call center and CX operations. The company has worked with numerous organizations to conduct contract reviews and performance analysis; develop an enterprise sourcing strategy; design and manage the RFP process; establish a governance model; and drive site assessment, contraction negotiation, and vendor selection. Learn more about the COPC Inc. VMO service offering.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification and the RevealCXâ„¢ software solution for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for call center operations, customer experience management, vendor management, and procurement. Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations to deliver a superior customer experience across all channels. COPC Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. www.copc.com