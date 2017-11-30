Blue Lives Matter, Leading Advocate for Law Enforcement Professionals, Launching Channel on Maven Digital Media Network

Blue Lives Matter is bringing its advocacy for law enforcement officers and community safety to the new digital media network Maven (MVEN).

"Maven's world-class platform allows us to focus fully on our mission, not the time-devouring technical demands of digital publishing," said Blue Lives Matter Editor Christopher Berg.

"There are two other significant benefits," he added. "As a member of Maven's elite coalition, we'll be included in a much more efficient and lucrative advertising pool, which means a less crowded, better user experience for our followers.

"The second benefit is even more important. Our mission involves representing law enforcement issues to a broader audience. We can facilitate this by being part of Maven's neutral network, which empowers and distributes all views," he said. "Our ultimate goal is to educate and bring people closer together, even if they don't necessarily agree, and joining Maven is the key to fulfilling that vision."

Launched and operated by active and retired law enforcement professionals, Blue Lives Matter -- found at bluelivesmatter.blue -- advocates for the law enforcement community by spotlighting inspiring stories about the men and women who protect our communities, ensuring that those lost in the line of duty aren't forgotten, and supporting local efforts to recruit outstanding new officers and enhance training and equipment.

"Maven channels are operated exclusively by top experts in their field, with a proven audience of loyal followers," said Maven CEO James Heckman. "The Blue Lives team has decades of experience in law enforcement and is a credible home for America's law enforcement community."

Dozens of award-winning journalists, best-selling authors, top analysts, important causes and foundations are bringing their organizations to Maven's coalition of elite content channels.

Maven is an expert-driven, group media network, whose innovative platform serves, by invitation-only, a coalition of professional, independent channel partners. By providing broader distribution, greater community engagement and efficient advertising and membership programs, Maven enables partners to focus on the key drivers of their business: creating, informing, sharing, discovering, leading and interacting with the communities and constituencies they serve.

Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN. The executive team includes digital media pioneers James Heckman and Josh Jacobs and technology innovators Bill Sornsin and Ben Joldersma. For more insight, head to themaven.net.