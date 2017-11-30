Appdome Extends Its Platform to Accelerate Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

Appdome, the mobile industry's first cloud hub for mobile app integration, today announced the immediate availability of its Mobility Suite, a new service offering that provides never before seen integration options for third party and custom mobile apps being deployed within enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions.

The Appdome Mobility Suite extends EMM systems, allowing EMM and MDM (mobile device management) solutions to reach mobile apps that include latency-sensitive VoIP services, legacy frameworks, background intensive operations, push notifications and much more. The Appdome Mobility Suite also allows users to create walled gardens for native text, calls and contacts, going beyond EMM services. Together with Appdome's new Enterprise SSO (single sign-on) capabilities, the platform allows any enterprise to deliver on the promise of unified endpoint management (UEM) across the enterprise.

"Enterprise customers are demanding feature sets that go beyond standard MDM and EMM," notes Tom Tovar, Appdome's CEO. "EMM systems must also work with any app built in any environment. The Appdome Mobility Suite codifies the UEM best practices we've gained from working with our customers."

To use Appdome's new services, users simply select the desired functionality in the Appdome Mobility Suite and fuse the needed features to apps in seconds. For instance, an enterprise deploying a third-party mobile application such as Jive or Jabber, may want web viewing to occur inside the EMM's secure browser instead of the app's native built-in browser. By choosing "secure browsing" from within the Appdome Mobility Suite, the app is connected to the secure web browsing service, allowing app users access to a secure browser when browsing web links.

Appdome Mobility Suite includes:

Features that accommodate multiple app types:

Features that enable new EMM services:

Features that secure use of apps:

"Because not all SDKs and apps are built alike, a huge disparity between SDK and app capabilities naturally exists," says Avi Yehuda, CTO of Appdome. "By bridging the gap to allow an EMM SDK to operate in multiple app environments, and allowing any app to work with the EMM SDK of choice, Appdome is uniquely enabling enterprises to embrace unified endpoint management as part of their digital transformation."

Appdome Mobility Suite can be found under the "Management" section of the Appdome platform under the heading "Appdome Mobility Suite." Customers can pick and choose their desired or full functionality of the Appdome Mobility Suite and their chosen EMM via Appdome's one-click self-service AppFusion process. The solution is available today, with full feature parity between iOS and Android.

To learn more about the Appdome Mobility Suite or to request a demo, visit www.appdome.com.

About Appdome

Appdome is a productivity platform for mobile integration, providing the rapid integration of multiple third-party functions to apps, shortening the deployment cycle and connecting mobile apps to other services on demand. The codeless service operates as a mobile integration workflow in the cloud, and allows users to perform integration projects on the final application package. No source code or development expertise is required. Likewise, no modifications to an app or an SDK are required to complete integration projects on the platform. The solution is currently used by the world's leading financial, healthcare and e-commerce companies to support productivity, compliance and security for consumers and employees. Appdome was rated a "Cool Vendor" in Mobile Security by Gartner in 2015. The company is based in Silicon Valley, United States and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.appdome.com.