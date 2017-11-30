Fuze Appoints Paul Milbury to Board of Directors

Fuze, the leading cloud based communications platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it has strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of Paul Milbury. In addition to serving as a Director, Milbury will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board, which oversees Fuze's financial accounting and controls, among other responsibilities.

Milbury brings to the Fuze Board many years of experience growing and scaling a variety of technology enterprises as an operating executive and board member. He most recently served as CFO at Starent Networks, a supplier of mobile telecommunications networking equipment, where he oversaw its IPO in 2007 and later led its integration into Cisco Systems after being acquired for $2.9 billion. Prior to Starent Networks, Milbury was CFO of Avid Technology, a supplier of digital video and audio media technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Paul to our Board as we continue to scale the business accountably and transparently," said Colin Doherty, CEO, Fuze. "We believe his extensive financial acumen and rich experience in the tech space will be a valuable addition to our very skilled and knowledgeable Board as Fuze capitalizes on the UCaaS market opportunity ahead and prepares for its next phase of growth."

Milbury currently serves as a board member for Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN), the leading supplier of intelligent transport networks; Gigamon Inc. (NYSE: GIMO), the market leader in network visibility; and Altiostar Networks, provider of virtualized radio access networks to the telecommunications industry.

"I am excited to join Fuze at a time when enterprise software and cloud-based communications are at the forefront of revolutionizing business processes and workflows," added Milbury. "I believe Fuze is uniquely positioned to continue disrupting the market and look forward to adding my expertise to this outstanding Board."

Milbury has a BBA and MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

