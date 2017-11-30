MACOM to Showcase its Industry Leading GaN-on-Silicon Portfolio and High-Performance MMICs and Diodes at the International Radar Symposium India (IRSI) 2017 in Bangalore, India

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM") will showcase the industry's broadest and most advanced RF product and technology portfolio optimized for civil and defense radar, public and military radios and satellite communication applications at IRSI, December 14th 16th at the Nimhans Convention Center in Bangalore, India, Booth B6.

Visit Booth #B6 to meet with MACOM experts and learn more about our:

Members of MACOM's product management, engineering and applications teams will be available at Booth #B6 to answer any questions.

Industry-leading expert from MACOM, Tim Boles, will also be participating in a session at IRSI:

Topic: Microwave and mmW Switch Technologies Date: Thursday, December 14th Time: 16:15 - 16:30 PM Location: Hall B

To make an appointment to see MACOM's expansive portfolio, please contact your local sales representative.

Show Information: Nimhans Convention Center in Bangalore India 09:30 - 18:00 (Thursday) December 14th 09:30 - 18:00 (Friday) December 15th 09:30 - 16:00 (Saturday) December 16th

Additional Information and Resources: For more information about IRSI-17: http://www.radarindia.com/

