Verizon announces tender offers/consent solicitations for 31 series of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries' notes

NEW YORK Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") (NYSE, NASDAQ VZ) today announced that the early participation date has been extended until 11 59Â p.m. (New York City time) on DecemberÂ 13, 2017 (the "Extended Early Participation Date"), with respect to its previously announced (i)Â 31 separate offers, for its own account and on behalf of certain of its wholly owned subsidiaries, to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offers") up to $1.0Â billion aggregate purchase price of the outstanding series of notes listed below (collectively, the "Notes"), and (ii)Â solicitations of consents, on behalf of such subsidiaries, to the proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indentures governing the Notes issued by such subsidiaries (collectively, the "Subsidiary Notes") in order to, among other things, eliminate certain of the restrictive covenants contained therein (the "Consent Solicitations"), in each case on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated NovemberÂ 15, 2017 (the "Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement" and, together with the accompanying letter of transmittal, the "Offer Documents"). Â Accordingly, the Extended Early Participation Date will occur at the same time the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are scheduled to expire. Â Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes at or prior to the Extended Early Participation Date and whose Notes are accepted by Verizon will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement), which includes the Early Participation Payment (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement). Â The deadline to validly withdraw tenders (and, with respect to the Subsidiary Notes, validly revoke the related consents) of Notes was not modified by Verizon, and expired with respect to all series of Notes at 5 00Â p.m. (New York City time) on NovemberÂ 29, 2017. Â Verizon today also announced the early participation results, as of 5 00Â p.m. (New York City time) on NovemberÂ 29, 2017 (the "Original Early Participation Date"), of the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Verizon was advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as the Information Agent and the Tender Agent, that as of the Original Early Participation Date, the aggregate principal amounts of the Notes (and, with respect to the Subsidiary Notes, the related consents) specified in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn with respect to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations:

Verizon today also announced the early participation results of its separate, previously announced exchange offers and consent solicitations (such consent solicitations, the "Separate Consent Solicitations"), on behalf of certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, to exchange 18 series of the Subsidiary Notes (the GTE LLC 6.840% Debentures due 2018 are not included in the separate exchange offers and consent solicitations) for new notes issued by Verizon, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Statement dated November 15, 2017 (the "Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Statement"). Â Only holders who have duly completed and returned an eligibility letter certifying that they are either (1)Â "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or (2)Â non-"U.S. persons" (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) located outside of the United States and who are "Non-U.S. qualified offerees" (as defined in the related eligibility letter) are authorized to receive the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Statement and to participate in the exchange offers and consent solicitations thereunder.

Consents delivered for a series of Subsidiary Notes in connection with the Tender Offers will be cumulated with the consents delivered for such series of Subsidiary Notes in connection with the Separate Consent Solicitations. Â The exchange offers are separate and distinct from the Tender Offers, and neither the Tender Offers nor the separate exchange offers are conditioned upon the consummation of such other offers.

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations will each expire at 11:59Â p.m. (New York City time) on DecemberÂ 13, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated by Verizon (such date and time with respect to a Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, as the same may be extended with respect to such Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, the "Expiration Date").

Verizon's obligation to accept Notes (and, with respect to the Subsidiary Notes, the related consents) tendered in the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations is subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer Documents, including (i)Â the Acceptance Priority Procedures (as described in Verizon's press release dated November 15, 2017) and (ii)Â a $1.0Â billion cap on the total cash Verizon pays to purchase Notes validly tendered under the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations (excluding the applicable Accrued Coupon Payments (as defined below)).

The "Settlement Date," if any, is the date on which Verizon will settle all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, subject to all conditions having been satisfied or waived by Verizon. Â The Settlement Date is expected to be the second business day following the applicable Expiration Date, or DecemberÂ 15, 2017, unless extended with respect to any Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Promptly after 11:00Â a.m. (New York City time) today, November 30, 2017, Verizon will issue a press release specifying, among other things, (i) the Offer Yield (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement) and (ii) the Total Consideration for each series of Notes. Â On the Settlement Date, holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase by Verizon will receive the applicable Total Consideration, in cash, and an additional cash payment equal to accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date (the "Accrued Coupon Payment").

Verizon has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to act as lead dealer managers and lead solicitation agents for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations and Loop Capital Markets LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. to act as co-dealer managers and co-solicitation agents for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations. Â Questions regarding terms and conditions of the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations should be directed to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (800) 828-3182 (toll-free) or (212) 357-1452 (collect), or J.P. Morgan at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-4811 (collect).

Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the Information Agent and the Tender Agent for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations. Â Questions or requests for assistance related to the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations or for additional copies of the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 470-3800 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). Â You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations.

