World Telecom Services & Players Trends & Analyses - Markets at December 2016 & Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

2017 was a year of change in the global telecom services market, compared to previous years.

While, in the United States, mobile revenue is losing steam but fixed internet services are still enjoying tremendous growth, over in Europe the mobile market is finally back on an upwards swing.

Growth is also back on the table in Latin America, while Asia-Pacific is still home to massive short-term growth potential, and the Africa-Middle East region is expected to enjoy strong and steady growth in the medium term for a mobile services market that already serves 1.6 billion subscribers.

This study provides an overview of the market and includes two deliverables:

1. A report (ppt format) providing readers with the current status and 5-year forecasts of the telecom services market, along with analyses of global trends and growth dynamics by technology and by markets. It also provides a profile of the world's top telcos.

2. A dataset dedicated to service revenues and usage with data and forecasts up to 2021 for 26 countries, five regions & aggregate world figures.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key trends

1.2. Telecom markets vs. the economy as a whole

1.3. What is driving telecom market growth?

1.4. United States, the world's biggest telecom services market. Asia/Pacific, the biggest regional market

1.5. Germany: number one market in Europe, ahead of the UK - and a widening gap with France, in third place

2. Markets by segment

2.1. Mobile's share of the market increasing steadily

2.2. Wireline telephony losing ground across the board

2.3. Mobile dominates worldwide

2.4. Mobile services revenue growth

2.5. The rise of LTE

2.6. Fixed data services continue to grow

3. Markets by region

3.1. Growth now concentrated in emerging markets

3.2. North America

3.3. Europe

3.4. Asia/Pacific

3.5. Latin America

3.6. Africa/Middle East

4. The world's top telcos

4.1. The world leaders

4.2. EBITDA margins that continue to vary between 20% and 50%...

4.3. ... and Capex to sales ratios of between 10% and 35%

5. Methodology

