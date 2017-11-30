Zedge to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2018 (the three months ended October 31, 2017) on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on a Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (http://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern on December 12th.

Zedge's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-6061 (international) at least five minutes before the 5:00 PM Eastern start, ask for the Zedge earnings conference call, and enter the conference ID: 9414063.

The call will also be webcast through this URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/zdge171212C8rjqToL.html

Following the call and continuing through Tuesday, December 19th, a call replay will be available through the Zedge investor relations website and by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the replay access code: 10114492.

About Zedge:

Zedge is a content platform, and global leader in smartphone personalization, with more than 273 million app installs and 32 million monthly active users. People use Zedge to make their smartphones more personal; to express their emotions, tastes and interests using wallpapers, icons, widgets, ringtones and more. The Zedge platform enables brands, artists and creators to share their smartphone personalization content with their fans in order to extend their reach, reinforce their message and gain valuable insight into how customers interact with their content.