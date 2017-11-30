Vertical Limit Partners with Avetta to Prequalify Its Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers

Avetta is pleased to announce that Vertical Limit has joined the global network of companies who entrust Avetta to vet and prequalify their potential partners and employees.

The move represents an extension of Vertical Limit's commitment to making safety a way of life through its zero-incidents philosophy, from the office to the field.

"At Vertical Limit, Safety is at our core; we live and breathe it every day," said Eric Bicknese, CEO of Vertical Limit. "We are pleased that Avetta shares that dedication, and together we will make sure qualified people are on our projects, ensuring everyone comes home safely. In addition, we have always used cutting-edge technology to help us remain nimble and efficient in all areas of our business. In that respect, Avetta's vendor prequalification solution more than fits the bill."

Vertical Limit provides infrastructure services to telecommunication carriers, "build to suit" companies, equipment vendors, and other consultants with a core focus in wireless, energy, infrastructure, and government sectors.

"It is an honor to welcome Vertical Limit, an organization with an outstanding reputation for employee safety and premier service, to the Avetta family," said John Herr, CEO of Avetta. "We look forward to merging our high standards of safety, quality, experience, and knowledge through this partnership."

About Avetta

Avetta provides a cloud-based supply chain prequalification platform. Our global solution connects the world's leading organizations with qualified suppliers, driving safe and sustainable supply chains. Our next-generation SaaS subscription software is used by more than 50,000 active customers in 163 countries to reduce risk and optimize efficiency. Over 300 of the world's biggest organizations depend on Avetta every day.

About Vertical Limit

Vertical Limit is a leading provider of infrastructure services in the wireless telecommunications industry. Our team of wireless experts Plan, Build, Modify, Optimize, and Maintain wireless networks across North America. Driven by our Midwest work ethic and fueled by our proprietary software systems, Vertical Limit can be trusted to deliver on your biggest challenges. Vertical Limit is based in the Heartland, but our reach is coast to coast.