Sentar, Inc. Awarded Two Year Task Order by Space and Naval Warfare Systems Central Pacific (SPAWARSYSCEN PAC)

Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a Women Owned Small Business, announced today it has been selected by Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SPAWARSYSCEN) Pacific (PAC) as the Small Business Prime Contractor for the third Task Order (TO) released under the Cyberspace Science, Research, Engineering and Technology Integration Small Business Multiple Award Contract (MAC). This recent award is designed to provide external and network interfaces integration engineering support to the Automated Digital Network System (ADNS). The Task Order performance period is for two years. Sentar has received two of the three total Task Orders under the SPAWAR PAC Cyber MAC, the most awards for any company.

"Sentar is proud and excited to have yet another opportunity to serve our warfighters and to assist SPAWAR PAC and the important warfighter-centric organizations that it supports," said April Nadeau, VP (DHA, SPAWAR, Navy and Marine Corps). "Our past work, and this award, reflect the high standard of quality and technical skill demonstrated by our exceptional employees and teammates; a tradition we hope to continue with this new opportunity."

The scope of this TO is to provide ship and shore IP connectivity and promotes the efficient use of available satellite and line of sight communications bandwidth. ADNS automates the routing and switching of tactical and strategic C4I data via TCP/IP networks linking deployed battle group units with each other and with the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) ashore. Sentar will perform activities related to the design and testing of currently fielded ADNS increments, and the design and testing to changes to ADNS interfaces to other program of record systems. Work will be conducted by Sentar employees located in San Diego, CA.

About Sentar, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Sentar is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) providing advanced cybersecurity and Intel solutions and services that empower customers to securely leverage computing and network assets to their fullest potential. Almost one third of Sentar employees are US Veterans. Sentar's innovative cybersecurity technologies protect network and host computer resources from cyber attackers and malicious insiders. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama, Charleston, South Carolina, and Columbia, Maryland. For more information, visit www.sentar.com.