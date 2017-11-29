Sprint Continues Expansion in Major U.S. Carrier Hotels

Sprint (NYSE S) announced that it is continuing its strategy to expand in major carrier hotels to broaden its network and provide access at the lowest cost. The latest effort in this expansion added a new Point of Presence (PoP) at 910Telecom in Denver, Colorado. Sprint is now able to provide access to its wireline network and connectivity solutions to customers that are co located in the data center.

Deploying in major carrier hotels is part of Sprint's aggressive strategy to expand its IP network footprint. Accelerating adoption of cloud services, and an ever-growing mobile workforce are driving enterprises to new WAN solutions that meet their increasing need for flexibility, performance and security. Sprint's presence in major carrier hotels makes it easier for customers to access our comprehensive portfolio of connectivity, cloud networking solutions and Value Added Services, including SD-WAN.

Sprint can now provide access to Global MPLS and Dedicate IP customers via a direct presence at 910Telecom. The new PoP provides 910Telecom's carrier and enterprise customers access to port speed up to 100 Gig per second.

910Telecom is a carrier-neutral network-centric colocation provider, delivering reliable interconnection and secure high-performance edge data center solutions and supporting leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers. 910Telecom enables service providers to connect, protect and optimize performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

"910Telecom is the most well connected data center in the Denver area and was one of our high-priority sites when we started our strategy to expand the number of carrier hotels where we have a PoP," said Mike Fitz, President and General Manager of the Sprint Global Wireline Business Unit. "As we continue to aggressively expand our network, deploying in a major carrier hotel 910Telecom allows us to provide access to our global all-IP network to a significant number of customers."

To support the growing shift from legacy data networks to an all-IP environment, Sprint also added 52 U.S. IP/MPLS nodes in 2016, and in 2017, will add more than 70 nodes, expanding to more than 220 U.S. IP/MPLS nodes. Additionally, Sprint has built hundreds of Network-to-Network Interconnections (NNI) with more than 50 ILEC and cable providers, creating an Ethernet access footprint that blankets the United States.

"Sprint has a long history of providing a high-performance, secure network and great support for their customers," said Eryn Taylor at 910Telecom. "We are excited to add Sprint's global network and wide breadth of services to our facility."

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.7 million connections as of June 30, 2017, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About 910Telecom

910Telecom, the heart of downtown Denver's fiber district is a carrier-neutral network-centric colocation provider, delivering reliable interconnection and secure high-performance edge data center solutions. Our mission is to support leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. 910Telecom, the Denver Gas & Electric Building, is the nexus for local, national and international high-performance edge service data center and carrier interconnects. You can learn more and visit 910Telecom at Facebook.com/910Telecom, Twitter.com/910Telecom and www.910Telecom.com.