Ormuco Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Ormuco Stack, The Intelligent Cloud™

Ormuco has launched a global channel partner program for its Ormuco Stack cloud software. The channel program features program elements designed to support cloud and managed service providers (CSPs and MSPs), value added resellers (VARs) and independent software vendors (ISVs). The Ormuco Channel Partner Program includes features designed to support these partners with an affordable, reliable and interoperable cloud option that is consistent across both on premises and off premises deployments, one that can be deployed quickly and operated with support from Ormuco and major hardware vendors like HPE.

The Ormuco Channel Partner Program is offered in response to demand from CSPs, MSPs, VARs and ISVs to offer Ormuco Stack as part of their cloud service delivery models. The global program enables partners to leverage Ormuco Stack to offer new cloud services and solutions, increase margins, enhance profitability and significantly reduce customer total cost of ownership (TCO) when compared to reselling public cloud options. In addition, Ormuco partners are able to offer their customers an ability to burst workloads seamlessly from Ormuco Stack clouds to the HPE-sponsored Cloud28+ community of managed clouds when workloads demand it, without having to worry about complex integrations.

Ormuco's launch partner for the program is International Integrated Solutions, Ltd. (IIS). Based in Plainview, New York, IIS is one of the largest IT solutions providers in North America. They were named HPE's Global Partner of the Year in 2016 and consistently are ranked among the most widely recognized solutions providers in the industry.

Ormuco Stack is a full-featured, turnkey cloud platform built on open source OpenStack cloud software. It works seamlessly across private, public and hybrid environments, offering a simple, cost-effective way to manage workloads while addressing performance, security and compliance.

Channel Partner Program Benefits

The Ormuco Channel Partner Program offers six core elements, designed to meet the needs of CSPs, MSPs and ISVs:

1. A rapid go-to-market model with pre-built options that can deploy in days 2. Partner branded portal for billing and provisioning 3. Discounts on Ormuco Stack software 4. Reseller licensing rights 5. Access to the Ormuco Market Development Fund Program 6. The flexibility to define end-customer service bundles, pricing and billing structures

Additional Program features include:

Jeff Smith, vice president of business development at IIS, said, "The Ormuco Channel Partner Program gives us access to the resources our team needs to help our customers move quickly from legacy infrastructure environments to cloud, regardless of whether they need on premises, off-premises or hybrid. Ormuco Stack essentially renders the distinction between public and private cloud obsolete, and that's what our customers are looking for: a way to run their workloads in the location that best supports their business needs. We're looking forward to working with Ormuco to introduce truly agile cloud to the growing list of enterprises embracing digital transformation."

***More information about the Ormuco Channel Partner Programs can be found here.***

Maria Dinallo to Direct Ormuco Channel Program

Maria Dinallo has joined Ormuco as senior channel director to lead the Ormuco Channel Partner Program. Dinallo is an accomplished channel professional with more than two decades of global experience in channel strategy, sales and engagement with high-growth technology companies. Prior to joining Ormuco, Dinallo was senior director of channel sales with Parallels Inc., a firm she served for 11 years. Dinallo is a 2016 CRN Women of the Channel honoree and a member of the VIP Woman of the Year Circle of the National Association of Professional Women.

More About Ormuco Stack, The Intelligent Cloud™

The Ormuco Stack platform is engineered around open source technologies and OpenStack RESTful APIs and achieves operational excellence through artificial intelligence (AI), automation and machine learning, thereby ensuring continuous innovation, scalability, efficiency and cost optimization. Ormuco Stack's self-healing capabilities and end-to-end automation of processes results in quick and efficient cloud deployments and a dramatic reduction in time to market for applications.

About Ormuco

Ormuco is a software company that empowers businesses to easily build and operate applications and services through intelligent software. Ormuco Stack is a platform for enterprises and service providers that integrates open source technology with production-grade hardware and ops automation to give customers a cloud that provides better economics, enhanced agility, streamlined operations and a world-class experience. www.ormuco.com.