Alfredo de Cárdenas Joins Globetouch as Chief Operating Officer

Globetouch, a leader in global connectivity services for the connected car and the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced the appointment of Alfredo de C rdenas as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. de Cárdenas joins with more than 28 years of global telecommunications management experience; he brings strong technology expertise with managing global customer service, operations and sales working with various wireless global ecosystem players.

With extensive global management experience in the wireless and cloud-based services sector, Mr. de Cárdenas held numerous executive roles including: Chief Commercial Officer at Sabre Travel Network, COO at Syniverse technologies, and General Manager of Converged Multimedia Networks at Nortel Networks.

Throughout his career, Mr. de Cárdenas has managed global teams across many functional disciplines including: sales, marketing, customer service, operations, product management and R&D. As Chief Operating Officer at Syniverse he oversaw the organization's cloud-based mobility services and strategies including roaming, messaging, real-time intelligence, and network lines of business. Additionally, he led the Enterprise organization and created a new business unit, Enterprise and Intelligent Solutions (EIS), which focused on driving Enterprise growth strategies while leveraging real-time intelligence, customer experience (CX) and engagement solutions.

"We are thrilled that Alfredo has joined our team," commented Riccardo di Blasio, CEO of Globetouch Inc. "His strategic thought leadership and experience will quickly guide our sales, marketing and delivery/operations initiatives to immense growth and success. We are eager to learn from his experience and have it influence Globetouch's expansion as an IoT and connectivity leader."

"I am excited to join Globetouch and help them continue to solidify their leadership position in the connected car IoT space." says de Cárdenas. "They are ideally positioned in the wireless ecosystem to partner with the MNO community as well as car manufacturers, and thereby deliver a best-in-class customer experience to drivers. I've followed the IoT space for several years and can stand behind what Globetouch brings to market. Globetouch is the whole IoT package. Together, their engaged upper management, dedicated workforce, an all-star board of directors, and strong portfolio and service offerings made joining the team an easy decision."

About Globetouch

Globetouch is a leader in global connectivity services for the connected car and the IoT. By building an ecosystem of operators with a next generation control center, Globetouch provides car manufacturers and IoT enterprises a single interface to reach a global footprint. Globetouch backers include Hermes Growth Partners, Impact Venture Capital, Spark Telecom Ventures and Wholesale, Verizon Ventures, CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, Digicel and NTT DoCoMo, 263 China, and Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. To learn more, please visit: http://www.globetouch.com