NCI Awarded $21 Million Task Order with US Army

NCI,Â Inc. ("NCI"), a leading provider of advanced information technology (IT) solutions and professional services to U.S. Federal Government agencies, announced today that it was awarded a three year task order valued at $21 million under the Total Engineering and Integration Services (TEIS) III contract for IT services. The contract is in support of NCI's long standing customer, the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (USAISEC), Fort Detrick, Maryland, Engineering Directorate (ISEC FDED).

"NCI is pleased to continue this important work for the U.S. Army's medical treatment facilities," said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. "This is the eighth award of this work to our company since 2011. We are proud of the modernization support we provide, ensuring state-of-the-art wired and wireless connectivity to aid in the treatment and well-being of our country's warfighters."

Under the award, the company is providing services related to the expansion, upgrade and replacement of wired and wireless local area networks at U.S. Army medical treatment facilities, and associated outlying or remote facilities worldwide.

The TEIS III contract is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract awarded in March 2011.

