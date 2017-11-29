T-Mobile Kicks Off #GivingTWOgether Phone Drive to Raise At Least $1 Million for Charity

This December, great things come in twos at T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS). From December 1st to 31st, recycle that old phone or tablet at your local T Mobile store, and the Un carrier will DOUBLE your impact, matching the recycled value of your devices, after costs, and donating it all to the good people over at Feeding America and Team Rubicon. What's more, T Mobile is pledging a minimum matching donation of $1,000,000 to be split equally between the two charities. That's enough to buy at least 5,000,000 meals for hungry families AND deploy 5,000 veterans to serve communities affected by disasters.

T-Mobile's #GivingTWOgether Phone Drive comes on the heels of #GivingTuesday, when the Un-carrier put customers, employees and fans in charge of giving away up to $2 million to charity, and T-Mobile's wildly successful #HR4HR (Home Runs for Hurricane Recovery) when T-Mobile took full advantage of its platform as an official MLB sponsor to raise awareness and more than $2.78 million for hurricane recovery.

"The holidays bring out the best in people, but with tight budgets and busy schedules, finding a way to give isn't always easy. That's why we've made giving back such a no-brainer!" said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "Who doesn't have an old phone or tablet collecting dust somewhere? Now is the time to dig it out and double your impact for a couple of incredible causes - Feeding America and Team Rubicon!"

Your old device will change lives

According to recent EPA estimates, more than 135 million cell phones are trashed each year. Don't toss it - hand in that phone! With T-Mobile's #GivingTWOgether Phone Drive, even your old flip phone could net more than 600 meals* to people in need or buy critical equipment for a disaster relief strike team member including a hard hat, eye protection, masks and gloves.

Rather than letting old phones and tablets sit in a drawer, or worse - in a landfill - here's your chance to make two times the difference.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs that collectively provide food to more than 46 million people across the country. Team Rubicon offers veterans a chance to continue their service by uniting their skills and experience with first responders, medical professionals and technology solutions to rapidly deploy emergency response teams to areas affected by natural disasters.

How it works

To participate, simply stop by any participating T-Mobile store and drop off your mobile phone or tablet. Any and all phones and tablets are eligible for the program, and there is no limit to how many devices you can recycle. Even your old or broken devices are worth roughly $30 on average, and you can see an estimated value of how much your device in good working condition will be recycled for at https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone-trade-in.html. And remember, T-Mobile's donation will match the recycle value of your old device.

And, absolutely anyone can participate - even if you are not a T-Mobile customer (yet). So spread the word on social media using #GivingTWOgether.

For more information on the Un-carrier's #GivingTWOgether Phone Drive, visit www.t-mobile.com.

Erase all personal information, remove SIM card and reset device to factory settings before submitting device. Device cannot be returned once submitted. No purchase is necessary.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.