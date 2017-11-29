Xerox CFO to Speak at Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

Bill Osbourn, Xerox (NYSE XRX) corporate executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be presenting at the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Dec. 6. The event will be available live via audio webcast.

WHEN:

WHAT:

WHO:

Bill Osbourn, corporate executive vice president and chief financial officer, Xerox

AUDIO

WEBCAST:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/120617b_as/?entity=17_JKEEI0S

or https://www.xerox.com/investor

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is an $11 billion technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. Our expertise is more important than ever as customers of all sizes look to improve productivity, maximize profitability and increase satisfaction. We do this for small and mid-size businesses, large enterprises, governments, graphic communications providers, and for our partners who serve them.

We understand what's at the heart of work - and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the increasingly complex world of paper and digital. Office and mobile. Personal and social. Every day across the globe - in more than 160 countries - our technology, software and people successfully navigate those intersections. We automate, personalize, package, analyze and secure information to keep our customers moving at an accelerated pace. For more information visit www.xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://connect.blogs.xerox.com, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® and Xerox and Design® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.