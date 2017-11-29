Allure Security Unveils Industry’s First Data Loss Detection and Response Platform

Allure Security today announces the release of Novo 2.1, the industry's first Data Loss Detection and Response (DDR) platform. Novo 2.1 demonstrates a radically new approach to solving the enterprise's greatest security challenge data loss. Breaches have gone undetected for months or longer because businesses have had no way to track documents outside the enterprise network, and no way of knowing where those documents actually end up. Novo now gives security teams the visibility and control of their document flows, both inside and outside the enterprise. This capability empowers enterprises to stop data loss in real time. With the new version of Novo's DDR capabilities, customers can

Additionally, the Allure Security Board of Directors has appointed Mark Jaffe to lead the company's next phase of growth as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jaffe has a track record of driving successful cybersecurity startups through exceptional market adoption and growth. He co-founded behavior analytics firm Prelert and saw it through two rounds of funding and tremendous market success before its acquisition by Elastic in 2016. Prior to Prelert, Jaffe was the worldwide vice president of Firewall and Behavior Analysis Sales at McAfee; before that, he led sales teams at successful startups Securify and OnLink.

As part of Allure's aggressive new growth strategy, the company has also appointed John Sullivan as Vice President of Sales. Sullivan comes to Allure from Uplevel Security, a New York City-based incident response startup. Prior to that, Sullivan was part of the Prelert team led by Jaffe. At Allure, Sullivan will focus on continued expansion in the enterprise market, particularly in the financial services, healthcare, government, and pharmaceutical industry sectors.

Allure Security was founded in a Columbia University research labs by Dr. Salvatore Stolfo and Dr. Angelos Keromytis, two renowned security scientists. The company was awarded more than $10 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and other government agencies to develop innovative technology to address insider threats and widespread data loss. Today, Allure's team holds more than eight U.S. patents on its beaconing, deception, and behavior analytics technology. Stolfo, who was previously the CEO of Allure, will become the chief technology officer (CTO). Keromytis will serve as an advisor to the company.

Mark Jaffe, CEO of Allure Security, said: "The current rate of cyber breaches is evidence that a new approach is needed to address the data loss problem. The extensive, DARPA-funded research into data loss by Allure's scientists, and the ensuing new approach they developed to address the problem, will fundamentally transform the way enterprises secure their business-critical information. I'm honored to join an outstanding team of problem solvers to help address our society's data loss problem and to lead the company into its next phase of growth."

"With the addition of these key members to our executive team and the new capabilities built into Novo, Allure Security is better positioned than ever to establish the next big category in enterprise security: Data Loss Detection and Response," said Dr. Salvatore Stolfo, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) for Allure Security. "We're pleased to welcome Mark and John to the company and look forward to our next phase of exponential growth."

