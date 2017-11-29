Harris Corporation Named One of Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality; Receives Highest Possible Rating

For the third year running, the Human Rights Campaign has recognized Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" after awarding a perfect score of 100 in its latest Corporate Equality Index.

The recognition is part of the LGTBQ civil rights organization's recently released 2018 index list, which rates companies based on LGBTQ-related policies and practices. To achieve the top rating, companies must score positively on a number of factors, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

"We are proud to achieve this rating for the third year in a row because it reflects the Harris Corporation values," said Bob Duffy, senior vice president of Human Resources and Administration. "Employee inclusion is one of the foundations our company is built upon, and we are committed to continuing the practices that led to this recognition."

One of Harris' core values, Inclusion and Equity of Opportunity, emphasizes that the company's success comes from diverse ideas and talent working together to achieve goals. Harris benefits cover same-sex spouses and domestic partners, and company policies prohibit discrimination in all forms. Harris emphasizes a culture where everyone can thrive by promoting inclusive recruiting, professional development and community engagement. Among its active employee resource groups is PRIDE, which hosts regular internal and external events - including involvement in local pride parades the company sponsors.

To learn more about life at Harris go to www.harris.com, and to apply for open positions go to www.careers.harris.com.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.