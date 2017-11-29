Rise Broadband Named “Telecom Service Provider of the Year” at Fierce Innovation Awards

Rise Broadband, the nation's largest fixed wireless broadband provider, has been named "Telecom Service Provider of the Year" at the Fierce Innovation Awards a program from the publisher of FierceWireless and FierceTelecom which showcases the industry's spirit, initiative and commitment to creating next generation business and consumer offerings.

Rise Broadband has been recognized for its innovation and acumen in closing the information gap by providing high-speed internet and digital phone service in rural and suburban areas often under-served by traditional wireline and cable carriers.

"We are honored to be selected for this prestigious Fierce Innovation recognition and congratulate the other fine companies which were considered," said Jack Koo, president and CEO of Rise Broadband. "Our 700+ employees are proud that we connect residents and businesses with the content they want - data, commerce/shopping, education, health, news and entertainment - through the broadband service they need to access this important information."

"As a major provider of fixed wireless internet services in rural areas, Rise Broadband highlights two key trends in the wireless industry: the growing interest around fixed wireless technology and the potential for wireless to cross the digital divide and connect the unconnected," said Mike Dano, Editor in Chief of FierceWireless. "I'm looking forward to seeing how Rise grows its business in the months and years to come."

About Rise Broadband

Rise Broadband is the largest fixed wireless service provider in the US; offering affordable high-speed internet, digital phone and DIRECTV services across 16 states. Rise Broadband's parent company, JAB Wireless, Inc., was established in 2006 and serves nearly 200,000 residential and business accounts in rural and suburban areas of the Midwest, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The company, headquartered in Englewood, CO (metro Denver), has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Additional information is available at www.RiseBroadband.com or by calling (844) 411-7473.

About FierceMarkets

FierceMarkets, a division of Questex, LLC, is a leader in B2B e-media, providing information and marketing services in the telecommunications, life sciences, healthcare, IT, energy, government, finance, and retail industries through its portfolio of email newsletters, websites, webinars and live events. Every business day, FierceMarkets' wide array of digital publications reaches more than 2 million executives in more than 100 countries. Current telecom publications include FierceWireless; FierceCable; FierceDeveloper; FierceOnlineVideo; FierceTelecom; FierceWirelessTech; FierceWireless: Europe /TelecomsEMEA, FierceInstaller; and Telecom Asia.