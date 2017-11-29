GTT Wins CEO of the Year at the World Communication Awards

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, today announced that its president and CEO Rick Calder was recognized as CEO of the Year at the 19th Annual World Communication Awards.

The World Communication Awards program, organized by Total Telecom, is one of the most prestigious events in the industry with thousands of entries and votes cast for nominees across 21 categories. The awards ceremony took place in London on November 28.

Calder was appointed president and CEO of GTT in May 2007, and over the past 10 years the GTT team has grown annualized run-rate revenue from $50 million to approximately $1 billion. In 2017, the company completed several strategic acquisitions, including Hibernia Networks and Global Capacity. GTT also introduced its industry-leading SD-WAN offering, leveraging GTT's Tier 1 internet backbone and extensive and cost-effective range of broadband and internet connectivity options.

"The CEO of the Year award is a tremendous honor that I accept on behalf of the entire GTT team," stated Calder. "Our dedicated, talented and hard-working team has driven our explosive growth as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world."

The WCA award win follows a year of recognition for GTT. The company was recently ranked on the Fortune Future 50 list of companies best positioned for breakout growth. GTT was also named to Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™, and recognized as Company of the Year at the Leading Lights awards.

