MACOM to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ MTSI) (MACOM), a leading supplier of high performance RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products, today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences in December

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Fireside Chat : Monday, December 4, 2017 at 1:50 p.m. EST Location : The Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, NY Webcast : A live webcast and archived replay of the Company's group session will be available on the Investor Relations section of MACOM's website at http://ir.macom.com.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Fireside Chat : Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PST Location : The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA Webcast : A live webcast and archived replay of the Company's group session will be available on the Investor Relations section of MACOM's website at http://ir.macom.com.

Cowen Networking & Cybersecurity Summit Date : Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Location : The W Hotel, New York, NY

D.A. Davidson Laser/Optical Forum Date : Thursday, December 14, 2017 Location : Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall, Boston, MA

About MACOM

MACOM enables a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and datacenters.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure, aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better, through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF & Microwave and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.