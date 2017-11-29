GSMA Report Highlights the Importance of Fiscal Reform to Promote Digital Inclusion and Economic Growth in Argentina

The GSMA today announced findings from its latest report, 'Reforming mobile sector taxation in Argentina A path towards a more efficient tax system, greater digital inclusion and increased prosperity'. The report provides an overview of the tax and fee regime applied to mobile services and its impact on the take up and usage of mobile services in Argentina. The report recommends that the implementation of three tax reforms would benefit the broader economy and the government's fiscal position, while driving mobile adoption and delivering associated benefits to citizens across Argentina.

"The mobile industry plays an increasingly important role in supporting and delivering development, economic growth and social inclusion," said Sebastián Cabello, Head of Latin America, GSMA. "In Argentina, the mobile sector contributes significantly to the economy and will be key to the country's digital future. However, reduced affordability due to high levels of mobile-specific taxation is constraining the potential for further growth, particularly amongst low income groups who would benefit most from access to the mobile internet."

Key Report Findings

The report shows that in 2016, the mobile industry in Argentina contributed USD1.7 billion to the economy, or 0.3 per cent of Argentine GDP. Findings from the study demonstrate the distortionary impact of sector-specific taxation, highlighting the potential economic benefits of rebalancing sector-specific taxes and regulatory fees:

Report Recommendations

Through policy reform, in the next five years the Government of Argentina has the opportunity to simplify and rebalance the current tax system applicable to the mobile sector, while also realising its wider tax agenda. The report proposes the Argentina government implement three tax reforms, starting with the removal of the 17 per cent excise duty on electronics and the 4.2 per cent excise duty on mobile services (Impuesto Interno), as well as the elimination of the 6.7 per cent provincial turnover tax (Ingresos Brutos). Each of these reforms would increase adoption of mobile, particularly amongst low income groups, spur the migration to smartphones and 4G networks, increase usage per subscriber, and result in lower prices for both households and businesses.

The report outlines the impact of tax reform on the mobile industry:

Finally, the report highlights that these reforms will be self-financing in terms of their impact on government revenues, with the three reforms showing a cumulative fiscal gain of up to USD5.3 billion over five years from now to the end of 2022.

Cabello added, "As a comprehensive taxation reform is being assessed in the National Congress, the timing is now for Argentina to consider a more efficient and inclusive way of taxing mobile services. It is essential that we make these reforms to allow Argentina to maximise the economic and social benefits of mobile by encouraging the growth of the digital economy, which will be key for the country's future."

The report can be found at: www.gsma.com/mobiletaxation-argentina.

