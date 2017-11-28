Airgain Selected by AirTies for Premium In-Home Wi-Fi Performance

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ AIRG), a global leader in wireless connectivity platforms, announced today it has been selected by AirTies Wireless Networks to enhance Wi Fi coverage and video streaming performance within the home. AirTies Wireless Networks, the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi Fi Mesh solutions to global service providers, will use Airgain antenna technology in its Air 4920 Mesh Extender, which is used to extend the Wi Fi signal and capacity into hard to reach areas within subscribers' homes to enhance overall coverage.

The Air 4920 Mesh Extender provides ultra-reliability, high speed connectivity for real-time video and data transmission in the home. It has the capabilities to stream UHD (Ultra High Definition) videos over 5GHz with the super-fast 802.11ac technology, and also provides superior wireless performance for legacy wireless devices which support only 2.4GHz.

"Subscribers today are more dependent than ever on the performance of their Wi-Fi networks, as we witness a proliferation of connected devices, video streaming and demands for faster Internet speeds," said Metin Taskin, Chief Technology Officer, AirTies. "Airgain is widely recognised for delivering high performance wireless connectivity, and we are proud to be working with them to provide premium in-home Mesh Wi-Fi with the Air 4920."

AirTies' Air 4920 Mesh Extenders placed around the home create an intelligent mesh network that ensures consistent, high quality whole-home Internet coverage. Airgain antenna technology will help support the Air 4920 advanced interference avoidance capabilities, with the wireless extender scanning all channels, monitoring traffic and noise in each channel and dynamically changing channels to avoid interference if necessary.

"We are delighted to be working with AirTies to deliver best-in-class wireless performance for the Air 4920 that will benefit customers, as the demands for best-in-class connectivity in the home grows," said Morad Sbahi, Airgain's General Manager, EMEA. "AirTies is driving innovation in the connected home and we are excited to be supporting the delivery of high performance connectivity products."

The AirTies Air 4920 is being used by multiple carriers globally to provide premium in-home Wi-Fi coverage and video streaming performance. More information on the product can be found here.

About Airgain, Inc. Airgain, Inc. is a global provider of high-performance wireless communications platforms. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs.

Airgain's key markets include home, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise, and its antenna technologies can be found in set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the US, UK and China.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

About AirTies Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of WiFi Mesh solutions to operators around the globe. AirTies designs and develops software and hardware that wirelessly streams Internet connections and high definition video to multiple rooms and screens. The comprehensive product portfolio includes broadband Internet devices and Internet-based television set-top boxes. Its award winning technology enables seamless wireless integration at the touch of a button, increased wireless speeds, and coverage throughout subscribers' entire homes. AirTies has an installed base of over 15 million devices worldwide. AirTies' customers include: Atlantic Broadband, Frontier, Orange, Midco, Singtel, Sky (SKY Q in the UK; Germany; Italy; and New Zealand), Swisscom, Vodafone, Waoo, and many other operators. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

