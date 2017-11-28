Zayo Executives to Present at December Investor Conferences

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) announced today that executives from the company will present at two investor conferences in December. The links to the live webcasts for the conferences will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http investors.zayo.com.

Dan Caruso, chairman and CEO, will present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. The presentation will be webcast live at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Andrew Crouch, president and COO, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Thursday, December 7, 2017. The presentation will be webcast live at 9:00 a.m. PST.

About Zayo Group

