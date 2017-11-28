Strategy Analytics: Global 5G Smartphone Shipments Will Reach 1.5 Billion in 2025

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global 5G smartphone shipments will grow from 2 million units in 2019 to reach an impressive 1.5 billion in 2025. The 5G category will be the fastest growing sector of the global smartphone industry for the next decade. Growth opportunities are huge for companies such as Qualcomm, Intel and Apple.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said, "We forecast global 5G smartphone shipments to grow from 2 million units in 2019 to an impressive 1.5 billion in 2025. We forecast global 5G smartphone shipments to grow at an average annual rate of 250 percent between 2019 and 2025. The 5G category will be the fastest-growing sector of the worldwide smartphone industry for the next decade."

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, "The next generation of smartphones that can access high-speed 5G mobile networks represents a huge growth opportunity for carriers, infrastructure suppliers, device vendors, chipset makers and software developers. We expect brands such as Qualcomm, Intel, InterDigital, Ericsson, Apple, Samsung, Vodafone and China Mobile to be among the companies at the forefront of the upcoming 5G smartphone wave."

Boris Metodiev, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, "We predict the first 5G smartphones to launch commercially in advanced mobile countries such as Japan, South Korea and United States by 2019. However, we caution that 5G technology standards today are not yet market-ready, while previous launches of 3G and 4G smartphones in the past often arrived much later than promised. The smartphone industry is understandably very excited about 5G right now, but history suggests early 5G products may well suffer technical or financial teething problems, and the industry should be prepared for future possible delays in initial smartphone or network launches of several months, perhaps up to a year."

The full report, Global 5G Handset Shipments, Price & Revenue Forecast, is published by the Strategy Analytics Emerging Device Strategies (EDS) service, details of which can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/yd8ugncy.

