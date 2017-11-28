Comtech Receives Contract Award in Excess of $8.0 Million from Major Space Contractor

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Government Solutions segment, has received a contract from a major U.S. space contractor to source and test space components in support of a critical NASA Program. This contract is valued in excess of $8.0 million and was initially funded in excess of $4.0 million.

"We are pleased that this customer has placed their confidence in our space-level parts supply chain management and engineering services," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "We look forward to announcing more contract awards from this customer soon."

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions from the desktop to the edge of the network, for land, maritime, and airborne applications. For over 40 years, the Space & Component Technology Division, located in Torrance, California, has specialized in supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying Electrical, Electronic and Electromechanical (EEE) parts for use in satellite and launch vehicle applications.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

