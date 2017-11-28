Rivada Networks and Macquarie Capital Announce Joint Effort for Colorado and Other Opt-out States

Rivada Networks and Macquarie Capital announced today they will jointly pursue opt out state contracts under the FirstNet legislation. The first initiative of this alliance is a conditional award from the State of Colorado to build out its public safety broadband radio access network. The companies are actively pursuing other opportunities to deliver innovative services for wholesale wireless and public safety.

"For states that opt out, our two companies will work together to develop and finance the build-out of their FirstNet opt-out radio access networks," said Nick Butcher, Global Co-Head of Infrastructure & Energy of Macquarie Capital. "We are pleased to have received the conditional award from the Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology and look forward to working with the state to develop this exciting project."

Macquarie Capital and Rivada Networks, along with their consortium partners, will deliver a network which provides states substantial benefits - including a significant discount to the cost of service for public safety, job creation in the state, broad coverage expansion especially in rural areas, and real local control of the network. The purpose-built public safety network will provide greater functionality and lower the cost of telecommunications for public safety.

"We are excited about the opportunity to leverage Macquarie Capital's extensive global expertise as the premier developer of infrastructure assets, for the benefit of opt-out states," said Declan Ganley, Chairman and CEO of Rivada Networks.

"Macquarie Capital is excited to be at the forefront of developing communications infrastructure projects in the US. We see a large opportunity in bringing the benefits of infrastructure financing solutions to telecommunications. Rivada Networks brings innovative solutions and its open access wireless technology to the public safety industry, and we look forward to working closely with Rivada on opt-out networks for Colorado and other states," said Michael Turner, Senior Vice President of Macquarie Capital.

About Rivada Networks

Rivada Networks is a leading designer, integrator and operator of wireless, interoperable communications networks. Its patented technology creates more efficient utilization of LTE networks, enabling both mission-critical-reliability for First Responders and new business models for commercial wireless services (i.e., wholesale, machine-to-machine, Internet of Things, etc.). Rivada has formed a consortium of leading companies to build and operate networks in the U.S. and abroad.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital's Infrastructure and Energy Group is a leading sponsor and developer of infrastructure assets across a wide range of industries including communications, transportation, green energy, midstream and upstream energy, conventional power, regulated utilities and related technology. Macquarie Capital is a division of Macquarie Group, which has offices in 28 countries and staff of more than 2,500 people in the United States, as part of a global staff of approximately 14,000.