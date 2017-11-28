The Astro Welcomes New Partnership with OpenKey

From its Mid Century Modern furnishings to the dozen local fruit trees popping with edibles in the orchard courtyard, there is quite a lot to engage the eyes of guests at The Astro Motel. But one detail guests won't see nor ever have to look for again is their key cards. That's because the newly and ambitiously remodeled urban motel set in a colorful corner of Santa Rosa, California, recently joined in partnership with OpenKey, the industry standard for universal mobile key technology in hotels, to offer an experience focused technology platform with a mobile access solution that grants guests keyless access to their rooms and more.

Keyless room access is just the clever amenity one might expect amid the sleek design, dazzling palette and quirky ambiance of The Astro Motel. Yet such access is being offered by more and more properties across the hotel industry these days, from vibrant independent addresses to sizable international hotel collections. The continuously developing technology spells convenience for everyone from business travelers on busy schedules to family travelers minding their kids. No wonder keyless access leads to increased satisfaction and, by extension, increased loyalty from guests.

Along with keyless access to rooms, guests of The Astro Motel can use the OpenKey app to obtain directions while en route to the property, book amenities, notify the hotel if they're running late or early for arrival, and more. Another big plus in a sustainability-minded state like California: OpenKey technology eliminates the need for disposable plastic keys.

"Offering keyless room access through OpenKey technology fits right in with the relaxed and playful experience we provide," said Lisa Robbins, General Manager of The Astro Motel. "There is so much for guests to enjoy in Santa Rosa and throughout Sonoma Country. The addition of OpenKey to our regular amenities ensures they'll have an easily accessible and reliable technology right on their mobile device, and one less thing to contemplate at the end of a lovely day."

Originally built in 1963, The Astro Motel is being born again in 2017, led in part by Liza Hinman, who doubles as chef of the nearby Spinster Sisters restaurant. Located on Juilliard Park in an up-and-coming arts district of Santa Rosa, the motel offers garden courtyard-facing guest rooms furnished with original Mid-Century Modern pieces acquired at auctions across the country. The property also features a curated selection of snacks, amenities and assorted touches fashioned by makers and doers from Sonoma County. Fancy a desk, a vase, or a lighting fixture at The Astro Motel? All of the immaculately maintained furnishings are for sale. Meanwhile, the motel is a haven for cyclists, with Shinola Bikes available onsite for rental and coming soon illustrated maps commissioned from a local artist/cyclist to point guests to the best rides.

"The Astro Motel is nothing short of cool, and a perfectly stylish setting for travelers to experience the future of room access with OpenKey technology. As with the beauty of Sonoma County, the convenience and security of keyless room access is something guests of The Astro are going to remember," said Brian Shedd, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for OpenKey.

About OpenKey

Founded in 2014, OpenKey is reinventing the hospitality experience through its mobile access solution. The OpenKey app is the industry standard for universal mobile key technology and works with the majority of digital hotel locks. Hotels and their guests benefit from OpenKey's platform providing efficiency, convenience and cost savings. OpenKey is a privately held company located in Plano, Texas. The company has been funded by several of the largest hotel ownership and management companies in the world. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit www.openkey.co.

About The Astro Motel

Newly opened in the fall of 2017, the 34-room Astro Motel is an affordable, urban and adventurously designed addition to Sonoma County, located in walking distance of downtown Santa Rosa and the SOFA arts district at 323 Santa Rosa Avenue. For general inquiries, email frontdesk@theastromotel.com or call (707) 200-4655.