U.S. Cellular Celebrates The Future of Good as Inspiring Youth Help Communities across the Country

Count on youth for inspiration this holiday season. Sixty four percent of kids age 8 17 years old believe that kids can make a positive impact on the world, and 75 percent are interested in helping make their community a better place1. In support of Giving Tuesday, U.S. Cellular today announced the return of The Future of Good, a program that champions and invests in youth who make a positive impact in their communities. The wireless carrier is celebrating these young humanitarians by amplifying the good they've done and pledging a combined total of $42,000 consisting of in kind and monetary contributions to help each youth to continue building The Future of Good.

"This is the third year we are leading this program to support and highlight youth in our local communities," said Grant Leech, vice president of brand marketing at U.S. Cellular. "We are in awe of these young people, and they can inspire so many others with the selfless acts of good they're doing in their communities."

The 15 youths - representing 12 causes - were selected by U.S. Cellular following a nationwide search. Their stories are showcased on TheFutureOfGood.com, and four of the youths' unique stories are featured in documentary-style videos. U.S. Cellular will also bring those four youth and their families to New York City on November 30 where they will engage and share ideas with local teens at Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx. Joined by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and Boys & Girls Clubs supporter, Jordin Sparks, U.S. Cellular will bring widespread attention to their efforts.

The featured causes highlighted through video are:

Additional youth that this year's program highlights are featured on TheFutureOfGood.com. Also, from Nov. 28 through Dec. 31, people are encouraged to nominate youth in their own communities who are making an impact by visiting TheFutureOfGood.com. The three winning young humanitarians will be announced on Jan. 19 and each will be rewarded with $1,000 to put toward their cause.

For more information, please visit TheFutureOfGood.com or follow the social conversation by using the hashtag #TheFutureOfGood.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About Madison

Madison Square Boys & Girls Club: Since 1884, Madison has been saving and enhancing the lives of youth by providing youth development services for children in New York City's most disadvantaged communities. Programs are engineered to empower each member to achieve three priority outcomes: Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship, and the adoption of a Healthy Lifestyle. Every day, Madison provides thousands of children with a safe and positive environment, one where fun is encouraged and positive role models are plentiful. A founding member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Madison currently serves more than 5,000 youth, ages 6 to 18, at four Clubhouses throughout Brooklyn and the Bronx. www.madisonsquare.org

1 These results are from an online survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of U.S. Cellular of 519 children ages 8-17 through their parents. The survey was fielded from November 9-13, 2017 with a margin of error of +/- 3%