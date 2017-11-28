IoT Tech Expo North America and AI Expo North America 2017 Exhibitor Profiles

The 2017 North American IoT Tech Expo and AI Expo events take place 29 30 November at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Please note the following important information.

Company: Bluetooth SIG Booth: 57 Web: https://www.bluetooth.com/ Bluetooth is the global wireless standard for simple, secure connectivity. Propelled by a global community of more than 32,000 companies, Bluetooth serves to unify, harmonize and drive innovation in the vast range of connected devices all around us. Through collective creation and shared technical standards, Bluetooth simplifies, secures and enriches the technology experience of users worldwide.

Company: Cassia Networks Booth: 166 Web: www.CassiaNetworks.com Long-range Bluetooth IoT solutions.

For enterprise and IoT solution providers dissatisfied with the high-cost and complexity of current IoT connectivity options, Cassia's long-range Bluetooth router (1,000 feet+) reduces cost while providing seamless IoT connectivity with no changes required to end devices.

Unlike outdated IoT connectivity options like: pads, cellular, or Wifi, Cassia features a Bluetooth IoT connectivity solution which is an existing worldwide standard, bi-directional, low-cost, low-power, edge-processing, and long range.

Cassia's Bluetooth IoT solution includes long-range Bluetooth connectivity, set-up and management Access Controller (AC), as well as an API for data management. To learn more, Connect with Cassia™.

Company: Dover Microsystems Booth: 173 Web: www.dovermicrosystems.com Dover Microsystems is the first company bringing real security to silicon. Dover's CoreGuard security IP solution delivers protection against cyber-attacks and integrates with market-leading processors without significantly compromising performance or functionality. By enforcing security at the hardware level, CoreGuard protects IoT and embedded computing devices from vulnerabilities caused by human error during software development.

Based on original research conducted as part of the DARPA funded CRASH SAFE program, CoreGuard has demonstrated immunity to entire classes of cyber-attack, including buffer overflow, code injection, and privilege escalation attacks. Systems utilizing CoreGuard are also protected from attacks like Heartbleed and Wannacry, and zero-day attacks

Company: EMnify Booth: 195 Web: www.emnify.com EMnify is a German company that provides an innovative, secure, and scalable global cellular connectivity management platform for companies who need a simple-to-use but highly flexible and powerful solution to connect and manage their IoT & M2M devices. The company was born out of the belief that the impact of IoT will revolutionize commerce worldwide and improve our lives with intelligent devices. EMnify's unique cloud infrastructure - in addition to enabling software-defined networking, regional data-traffic handling, and increased security compared to hardware-based solutions - offers features to power even the most demanding applications.

Company: ESI Group Booth: 264 Web: https://www.esi-group.com/ ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle™, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle. The creation of a Hybrid Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

Company: Hilscher Booth: 199 Web: www.hilscher.com Hilscher is a global specialist in network connectivity solutions for device makers, OEMs and manufacturers. We focus on industrial communications, with all fieldbus, Real-Time Ethernet and emerging Industrial IoT protocols supported in our award-winning products.

To bring the benefits of the Internet of Things to our customers, Hilscher developed the netIOT family of solutions: Embedded chips and interfaces for IoT-enabling devices; Edge gateways for collecting and processing data over factory networks; and Service offerings to provide connection to popular IT and cloud-based applications. The netIOT family connects operations to IT, with a solution that turns plant-floor data into value-added information.

Company: McObject Booth: 23 Web: www.mcobject.com The eXtremeDB DBMS solves data management challenges ranging from the need for real-time performance, zero administration and "smart" features on field-deployed devices, to Big Data analytics on the servers that aggregate and crunch data from devices, using the resulting intelligence to manage sub-networks within the IoT. eXtremeDB pioneered the in-memory database market and continues to lead the way with the speed, flexibility and security essential to the IoT. With over 28 million deployments worldwide in products from industry giants such as F5 Networks, Schneider Electric, Motorola, GoPro and ViaSat, McObject is committed to providing innovative technology and first-rate service.

Company: Optimal Design Booth: 265 Web: www.optimaldesignco.com Optimal Design is a product development firm and strategic consultancy that brings innovative products to organizations seeking new technologies, marketplace expertise, collaborative leadership, and unleashed innovation. As a leader in development of connected devices and wearables, Optimal Design leverages its industrial design, engineering, and software teams to bring cutting edge IoT solutions to market.

Company: Reality AI Booth: 136 Web: www.reality.ai An AI Signal Processing Engineer that identifies events, conditions and anomalies in signal and sensor data. Intended for use by R&D departments at companies creating devices and equipment instrumented with sensors, Reality AI Tools generates detection code that can be incorporated into our customer's products, running either in the cloud, or at the edge on inexpensive, commodity hardware. Works with any type of sensor, alone or in sensor fusion. Best for higher sample-rate applications. Customers in automotive, industrial and consumer products sectors.

Company: Rigado Booth: 207 Web: www.rigado.com Rigado delivers edge connectivity and computing solutions for large-scale IoT deployments. Their products include certified low-energy wireless modules, the Vesta IoT Gateway, and DeviceOps platform for secure over-the-air updating. Rigado's edge connectivity solutions power more than 250 global customers and 5 million connected devices.

At IoT TechExpo, Rigado will highlight its Edge Connectivity Suite. Designed specifically for large-scale commercial IoT deployments, Rigado's Edge Connectivity solution is comprised of Bluetooth 5 end-device modules and the Vesta IoT Gateway, with cloud-based tools for secure deployment and updating. Rigado's Bluetooth 5 solutions pave a secure and cost-effective road for data from device-to-cloud.

Company: WhatBox, Inc Booth: 203 Web: www.mysmartwalk.com WhatBox, Inc. makes innovative IoT safety devices called for seniors called iStand, they send safety alerts through Facebook, texting & NextDoor - no call center, no monthly subscription, and a larger network of caregivers. The iStand Walking Cane has a flexible shaft and comes in 2 smart models, iStand + with FindMyCane™ and iStand with SmartWalk. SmartWalk comes with FindMyCane™, fall detection, and Alzheimer'sAlerts™. Using state-of-the-art materials and fashion-forward designs by Founder and CEO Mazy Holiday, iStand products are a cutting-edge adaptation to the horse-and-buggy devices seniors have been subject to in the past.

