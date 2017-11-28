Bohemia Interactive Simulations Develops Augmented Reality Visual System for TRU Simulation + Training

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a global developer of advanced simulation and training software, has developed an augmented reality visual system for TRU Simulation Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE TXT) company, that provides a synthetically generated visual scene and supports a trainee's interactions with the real world. Leveraging emerging AR VR technologies, the system enables the trainee to see and interact with the physical aircraft controls, equipment, and crew members using video which is digitally composited with a highly realistic, synthetically generated virtual environment. The combined real and virtual scene is displayed in a helmet mounted display worn by the trainee.

Integrated with TRU's Bell V-280 Valor technology demonstrator, the solution provides a highly interactive visual environment combined with tactile feedback and physical interactions with controls in a cost-effective, portable package with potential to support a new class of training and simulation. The system is on display this week during I/ITSEC 2017, the world's largest simulation and modeling conference in the world, in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center at TRU Simulation + Training Inc.'s booth #1700.

"TRU is exploring the potential created by emerging AR/VR technologies to offer enhanced, cost-effective training for our customers," said Troy Fey, VP Technology. "Augmented reality technology presents the opportunity to develop low-cost, highly immersive, portable systems able to provide training at the point of need."

At the heart of this augmented reality visual system is BISim's VBS Blue IG, a state-of-the-art, WGS-84 round-earth, blended procedural and imagery-based whole earth visualization solution designed to simulate the air, land, maritime and space domains. Optimized for AR/VR applications, VBS Blue IG provides high frame rates needed to combat cyber sickness and supports integration with a variety of HMDs and peripherals. The solution leverages a variety of emerging consumer and professional AR/VR HMD technologies providing a scalable solution that improves with each new release of hardware. VBS Blue IG demonstrations are also taking place at BISim's booth #2235 during I/ITSEC.

"The Augmented Reality Visual System dramatically saves costs over traditional visual systems that rely on a matrix of projectors and image generator channels," said John Burwell, BISim's Vice President Business Development. "The major benefit of the AR solution is its ability to provide a full field-of-view visual scene using a single IG channel, resulting in a solution that is typically an order of magnitude less cost than traditional visual systems."

The Augmented Reality Visual System is designed to support a new class of simulator devices that are offered as part of a continuum of training or as an upgrade to any existing simulator that can benefit from the addition of a high-fidelity, full field-of-view image generation system. Using a system of simple markers applied to the physical crewstation and a custom masking system that controls the mix of video and synthetic imagery, the system supports most any physical device without the need for greenscreen compositing or special lighting, including devices with physical heads-up displays (HUD)s.

About Bohemia Interactive Simulations

Founded in 2001, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) is a global software company at the forefront of simulation and training solutions for defense and civilian organizations. Our mission is to harness the explosive potential of technology to revolutionize training and simulation. BISim utilizes the latest game-based technology and a large, experienced in-house team of engineers to develop high-fidelity, cost-effective training and simulation software products and components for defense applications. Learn more at bisimulations.com.

About TRU Simulation + Training

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, delivers innovative, total aviation training solutions to the commercial and military markets while providing superior technical support and customer service. Headquartered in Goose Creek, S.C. (US), the company is noted for its high-fidelity training devices, pilot and maintenance training, military mission training, and aviation training services and support. More information is available at www.TRUsimulation.com.