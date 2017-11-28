NAB Joins GENIVI Showcase at AutoMobility LA 2017

TheÂ National Association of BroadcastersÂ (NAB), the premier advocacy association for America's radio and television broadcasters, and theÂ GENIVI Alliance, a collaborative community of automakers and their suppliers developing open software for in vehicle infotainment (IVI) and the connected car, are collaborating on automotive radio technology. NAB joins the GENIVI Showcase atÂ AutoMobility LAÂ 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, November 27 30.

The relationship between GENIVI and NAB stems from NAB'sÂ PILOTÂ program aimed at advancing broadcast technology and cultivating new media opportunities. PILOT provides a platform for innovation, an engine for incubation, a venue for testing new technologies and a forum for broadcaster education.

"Radio is an essential part of the fabric of our collective experience everywhere, and most notably in the car," said NAB Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny. "Our goal is to advance the in-vehicle radio experience for consumers by engaging with the automotive industry to capitalize on new and emerging technologies. GENIVI offers a unique opportunity to liaise with representatives from the entire connected car ecosystem."

"GENIVI embraces technology collaborations and we are excited about today's announcement and are eager to co-develop specifications and open source components benefiting the automotive and radio industries," said Steve Crumb, executive director, GENIVI Alliance. "Radio is the genesis of in-vehicle infotainment and collaborating with NAB provides the opportunity to further advance radio technology and deliver other content for incorporation into the in-vehicle experience of the future."

At AutoMobility LA 2017, NAB will be a part of the GENIVI Showcase in the Technology Pavilion.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more atÂ www.nab.org.

About PILOT

PILOT is a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to advancing broadcast technology and cultivating new media opportunities. PILOT propels broadcast television and radio into the future. It provides a platform for innovation, an engine for incubation, a venue for testing new technologies and a forum for broadcaster education. Learn more atÂ nabpilot.org.

About GENIVI Alliance

The GENIVI Alliance is a non-profit alliance focused on developing an open in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and connectivity platform for the transportation industry. The alliance provides its members with a global networking community of more than 140 companies, joining connected car stakeholders with world-class developers in a collaborative environment, resulting in free, open source middleware. GENIVI is headquartered in San Ramon Calif. Learn more atÂ GENIVI.org.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2017 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visitÂ https://www.automobilityla.com/.