Sprint Joins Gallery Furniture to Collect Toys for Houston Families in Need

Sprint has teamed up with Gallery Furniture, Houston's premier furniture store, and Samsung to collect and distribute new toys to make the spirits bright for Houston area families impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Now through December 15, shoppers can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any of the more than 70 Sprint stores throughout the Greater Houston area. Visit Gallery Furniture's Toy Drive for Houston website for full details.

Those who donate at local Sprint stores can also enter to win exciting prizes from Samsung and other partners valued at up $2,500.1

"The people of Houston have been through so much and we are eager to give back to the community where our employees also live, work and shop," said John Stevens, Sprint's Regional President for Central Texas. "Mattress Mack and the entire Gallery Furniture team have demonstrated tremendous generosity and philanthropy in the local community. We are grateful they have involved Sprint to help pay it forward to those in need throughout Houston."

All collected toys will be delivered to Gallery Furniture North Freeway location by December 20 and will be distributed by Gallery Furniture to deserving Houston-area families on Christmas Eve.

Sprint stores accepting donations can also be found on the Sprint Store Locator.

