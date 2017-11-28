Verizon supports FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom Proposal

WASHINGTON Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai outlined a framework today that would restore common sense and workable rules for maintaining an Open Internet. The following statement should be attributed to Kathy Grillo, Verizon senior vice president and deputy general counsel, public policy and government affairs Â

"We're very encouraged by Chairman Pai's announcement today that the FCC will move forward next month to restore the successful light-touch regulatory framework for internet services. For decades, the internet flourished under a bipartisan regulatory approach that allowed it to operate, grow and succeed free of unnecessary government controls. Two years ago, the FCC reversed course radically and put in place a set of rules based on monopoly train and telephone regulation from previous centuries. That outdated approach was unnecessary and out of step with today's dynamic and competitive internet. It undermined investment and innovation, and posed a significant threat to the internet's continued ability to grow and evolve to meet consumers' needs. Now, the FCC appears poised for a much-needed return to the approach that fostered so many years of internet openness and innovation.Â Â

"At Verizon, we continue to strongly support net neutrality and the open internet. Our company operates in virtually every segment of the internet. We continue to believe that users should be able to access the internet when, where, and how they choose, and our customers will continue to do so. We are also confident that the FCC will reinstate a framework that protects consumers' access to the open internet, without forcing them to bear the heavy costs from unnecessary regulation that chases away investment and chills innovation. We look forward to reviewing the draft order after it is released."