Boost Mobile and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Team up to Raise Funds for Families in Need This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Boost Mobile is collaborating with Toys for Tots to provide families in need a special gift for their children. Kicking off today on Giving Tuesday, the "Text For Toys" initiative will allow participants to simply donate the dollar amount of their choice through their mobile device. For every text message sent, Boost Mobile will donate $1, up to a maximum of $10,000.

"Customers and community members are the heart of our business, and we're always looking for ways to give back," said Peiti Feng, director of brand strategy and marketing communications, Boost Mobile. "The holiday season can be a trying time for families across the country, and we hope members and non-members of #BoostNation will join our efforts to embrace the spirit of giving."

Boost Mobile is calling upon customers and non-customers to donate by texting "TOYS" to 51555. The Text For Toys campaign will run through Sunday, Dec. 24, so participants can donate until that date. Notably, 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

The Text For Toys campaign will provide significant visibility for Toys for Tots. Such visibility enhances the campaign at the national and local levels. The funds emanating from this partnership will enable the foundation to purchase toys to supplement local collections during the holiday season.

"We are very pleased to welcome Boost Mobile as a national corporate donor of the 2017 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Col. Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for nearly 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of many less fortunate, who otherwise might be forgotten."

To learn more about this campaign you can follow us on social media using the hashtag #TextForToys on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.