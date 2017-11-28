Mitsubishi Connect Provides Enriched, More Personalized Driving Experience

Mitsubishi Motors North America today made the global debut of the brand's new connected vehicle services program, MITSUBISHI CONNECT. The innovative platform of services provides vehicle owners with a safe, secure and convenient driving experience. MITSUBISHI CONNECT provides two service bundles, safeguard and remote services, that can be accessed inside the vehicle, through the My MITSUBISHI CONNECT mobile app or through the Mitsubishi vehicle owners' portal. MITSUBISHI CONNECT will be available for the first time in the all new Eclipse Cross.

MITSUBISHI CONNECT is provided through a simple subscription-based service comprised of an embedded Telematics Control Unit equipped with a 4G LTE cellular modem and GPS capability that operates on a cellular network and is factory-installed within the vehicle. Two in-vehicle buttons connect the vehicle to a call center - one being the SOS Emergency Assistance button and the other an Information/Roadside Assistance button.

"'Cloud Based' connected AI and advanced voice-recognition technologies are expanding into the automotive ecosystem and Mitsubishi wants to ensure our vehicles are one of the many devices keeping our consumers connected on a personalized level," said Bryan Arnett, senior manager, product planning, MMNA. "We're excited to enter the connected car space and transition into an automotive manufacturer that provides innovative connected services to our customers."

The Safeguard services package within MITSUBISHI CONNECT includes Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance, Information Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Alarm Notification and Mileage Tracker. The Remote services package include Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn, Remote Lights, Car Finder, Vehicle Settings, and Parental Controls (Geo Fence, Speed Alert and Curfew Alert).

The My MITSUBISHI CONNECT app is available on both Android and Apple devices. Once downloaded and registered, users can access both MITSUBISHI CONNECT Safeguard and Remote services from their mobile device at their convenience. Additionally, MITSUBISHI CONNECT can be paired with both Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, and the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones, iPhones and Google Home™.

"In an increasingly more connected world, we needed to make a shift to ensure Mitsubishi vehicles continue to deliver what our customers want and need," said Don Swearingen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, MMNA. "We're making that shift, and MITSUBISHI CONNECT will offer connected services by applying the information network to provide a truly personalized and enriched driving experience."

Mitsubishi connected car services will be available as subscription starting at $99/year after the two-year complimentary trial period, and are currently only available in the United States. For more information on MITSUBISHI CONNECT, visit: http://mitsubishi-connect.com/en/SafeguardRemote/

* MITSUBISHI CONNECT is a generic term for the connected services Mitsubishi Motors Corporation provides.

