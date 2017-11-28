Chirp CTO James Nesfield to Speak at IoT Tech Expo North America 2017

Chirp, the global leader in data over sound technology, announced today that Chief Technology Officer James Nesfield will be speaking at the IoT Tech Expo North America 2017 in Santa Clara, California on November 29.

"I am honored to participate in the IoT Tech Expo North America to show off how our data-over-sound technology helps IoT solutions better connect," said James Nesfield, Chirp's Chief Technology Officer. "On stage, I'll be sharing examples of how Chirp's ability to connect devices just through sound allows the connectivity of devices of different platforms, form-factors, architectures and more in a simple, secure manner. This has major implications that will improve IoT connectivity, especially in environments where traditional radio frequency-based technologies cannot be used, for example in equipment monitoring solutions to sensitive, safety critical nuclear environments."

Chirp CTO, James Nesfield will take the stage at IoT Tech Expo North America to share this unique case study. Nesfield will be joined by partner, ITC Infotech, a global scale full service provider of technology solutions and a fully owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd. Together, Nesfield and ITC executives will share ways in which Chirp's technology is improving their offered solutions. The event, "Case Study: Industrial Internet of Things in Action," will take place on day one, November 29, at 4:30pm.

Nesfield will also be participating in the "Discovering the World of Connectivity - Unlocking the Promise of the IoT" panel on November 29 at 2:00pm. Featured alongside executives from Rigado and Wirepas, Nesfield will address IoT connectivity obstacles and resolutions.

"At Chirp, we believe sound can help address connectivity challenges for the IoT industry," says Mike Smales, Chief Operating Officer, Chirp. "Through our presence at IoT Tech Expo North America 2017, we look forward to sharing our experience in providing original solutions to longstanding IoT issues. Exhibiting and speaking alongside other, global IoT leaders is a great pleasure and presents an exciting opportunity for collaboration."

Chirp will be the only data-over-sound company at the expo and will demonstrate its innovative technology at stand #216. To showcase how data-over-sound technology is disrupting the IoT landscape, Chirp will demonstrate how the technology is able to give legacy hardware 'smart' connectivity as by just using speakers and microphones, Chirp's technology enables them to 'hear' and 'share' data. Chirp technology works without the necessity of any other form of connectivity, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing 'networking' of multiple platforms and devices to be done offline.

About Chirp

Chirp™ is the world's most trusted data-over-sound technology. Chirp harnesses the unique affordances of sound to transmit data, works across the full spectrum of audible and near-inaudible sound frequencies, and is the only company to develop its capabilities beyond just the smartphone, enabling the interconnection of millions of new types of things in a seamless, scalable, cost-effective and powerful way. Our technology also recognizes existing audio, triggering a myriad of reactions in listening devices.

With numerous mass-scale implementations worldwide, Chirp is the most proven technology in its field with millions of devices of all kinds interacting with Chirp. This unique technology offers almost unlimited problem-solving possibilities across all sectors, including telecommunications, financial services, IoT, entertainment and broadcasting, interactive gaming, toys, robotics, transportation and many others.

Chirp's team includes some of the world's leading scientific minds and leading acoustic technologists and engineers.

For more information, please visit: http://www.chirp.io