National Non-Profit Recognizes TEKsystems for Placement of Over 100 Diverse Individuals in Technical Positions

TEKsystemsÂ , a leading provider ofÂ IT staffing solutions and IT services, today announced that it has been honored with the Signature Partner Award from Per Scholas, a national nonprofit organization committed to providing free high quality technology job training and certifications, job placement and career development services to individuals from underrepresented groups. The award was presented to commemorate TEKsystems' placement of over 100 Per Scholas graduates with its clients.

The Per Scholas Signature Partner Award is presented to a partner who engages with Per Scholas on at least three levels of support including investment-either financial or in-kind, a demonstrated history of hiring Per Scholas program graduates-and a robust record of volunteerism or deep engagement with the Per Scholas community.

"TEKsystems has consistently participated in each of the corporate engagement categories," says Bridgette Gray, Executive Vice President, National Program at Per Scholas. "They have hired our graduates, helped prepare them for employment through participation in mock interviews, hiring fairs and resume boot camps. In addition, the company sits on our advisory board in Columbus. TEKsystems has been an amazing thought partner in our career development and soft skills curriculum, and their financial investments have helped us reach the 1,000 students-served milestone this year, with 28 percent of them being women."

The award stems from a pre-existing national partnership between TEKsystems and Per Scholas. The goal of the partnership is to advance IT-Ready, a free, rigorous eight-week course that prepares hard-working students to obtain industry-recognized CompTIA A+ certification, and begin careers in IT as desktop support specialists, IT support analysts and network field technicians.Â IT-Ready locations are individually operated by Per Scholas and the Creating IT Futures Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT industry association CompTIA.

"Since we began our partnership with Per Scholas in 2015, they've become a valuable strategic partner," said Franklin Reed, TEKsystems' Director of Diversity and Inclusion. "They've proven this model not only expands the pool of qualified IT workers, but also engages and enables underserved communities. They're impacting the lives of individuals and entire families by providing skills that are in demand and sustainable for a long career in IT."

