CMO Council, NGDATA and Telenet to Present “Your Customers, Your Brand: Transforming Brands with Customer-Centric Marketing” Webinar

NGDATA,Â the customer experience management solutions company, today announced details of its upcoming webinar, "Your Customers, Your Brand Transforming Brands with Customer Centric Marketing" in partnership with the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council, the premiere peer powered global network for senior marketing decision makers, and Telenet, one of the largest cable broadband service providers in Europe. The webinar, which takes place on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at 1 00pm EST, will examine key strategies for transforming brands into more customer centric organizations.

Moderator: Liz Miller, senior vice president of marketing, CMO Council

Speaker: Jeroen Bronselaer, senior vice president of residential marketing, Telenet

Speaker: Cindy Vandecasteele, vice president of product strategy, NGDATA

CMO Council Webinar: "Your Customers, Your Brand: Transforming Brands with Customer-Centric Marketing"

In this webinar, Liz Miller, senior vice president of marketing at CMO Council, Jeroen Bronselaer, senior vice president of residential marketing at Telenet, and Cindy Vandecasteele, vice president of product strategy at NGDATA, will share their own experiences in transforming brands with customer-centric marketing, and outline critical strategies and tactics needed to lead this change at your own organization.

Key takeaways will include:

For more information, or to register for the webinar, please visit https://www.cmocouncil.org/thought-leadership/events/your-customers-your-brand.

