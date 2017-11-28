TeamViewer Announces Official Release of TeamViewer 13

TeamViewerÂ , a leading global software provider for IoT, connectivity, monitoring, support and collaboration, today announced the official release of TeamViewer 13, the latest version of TeamViewer's flagship product. TeamViewer 13 is faster, smoother and provides users with more efficient remote support.

"Our customers and users are always top of mind for us as we look to enhance and improve our products," said Kornelius Brunner, Chief Innovation Officer at TeamViewer. "With today's official release of TeamViewer 13, we are confident that users will have access to software that helps them be more efficient. This newest version of TeamViewer is a gateway to tap into the future of remote support and I applaud our team for their hard work in advancing our product to reflect the needs of the market and our users alike."

TeamViewer 13 includes the following new and improved features and more:

Detailed descriptions of new features and updates included in TeamViewer 13 can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/latest-version/.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewerÂ is a leadingÂ global software provider forÂ IoT, connectivity, monitoring, supportÂ andÂ teamÂ collaboration.Â Established in 2005 in GÃ¶ppingen, Germany, TeamViewer employs approximately 700 people in more than 60 countries around the world. TheÂ solution portfolioÂ covers the entire business lifecycle, and addresses specific needs including;Â screen sharing, remote desktop, remote access, instant business chat, web and video conferencing, backup, anti-malware, online whiteboards and much more.Â TeamViewer'sÂ flagship product has been activated on more than 1.5 billionÂ devices, of which at leastÂ 30Â million are connected to TeamViewer at any point in time.Â Further information is available at:Â www.teamviewer.us