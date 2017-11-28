Landon Garner Joins Taoglas as Chief Marketing Officer

Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT and Automotive antenna products,Â today announced the appointment of Landon Garner to the newly created position of chief marketing officer (CMO). As CMO, Garner is tasked with growing awareness of Taoglas' global presence, and will oversee all aspects of brand communications, product strategy and marketing, and demand generation.

Garner joined Taoglas from Ingenu, where he was responsible for overseeing Ingenu's corporate launch in 2015, as well as supporting the rollout of the company's technology and networks to a global audience. Prior to Ingenu, Garner led the marketing efforts at KORE/RacoWireless from 2012-2015, driving the brand strategy and positioning the company as an IoT market leader and technology innovator.

"Having been an ecosystem partner of Taoglas in the past, I developed a great deal of respect for the culture and people of the company. The engineering team, impressive for their innovative nature and commitment to delivering the highest-quality service, really stands out in the industry," Garner said. "Antenna vendors have a front-row seat into all of the innovation taking place in the wireless market, and I am happy to be joining the Taoglas team at such an exciting time to drive further awareness of the company and its solutions."

Garner earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Brigham Young University-Idaho, and his MBA in International Business from the University of Hawai'i's Shidler College of Business.

"Landon brings to Taoglas not only strong marketing expertise, but also a strong track record of helping IoT and wireless companies grow their brand awareness," said Dermot O'Shea, co-CEO of Taoglas. "As Taoglas continues to increase its global presence as a leading RF and antenna company, Landon is the perfect choice to help elevate our brand."

About Taoglas

Taoglas provides advanced antenna and RF solutions to the world's leading wireless and IoT companies. With five world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, and the USA, Taoglas works with its customers to provide the best solution for their unique antenna and RF challenges, quickly and easily. In-house manufacturing in Taiwan and USA enable us to deliver the highest quality products. Our team of professionals live and breathe RF solutions, with expertise and experience across different wireless and IoT use cases, from LTE to GNSS, DSRC, and NFC and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven in the huge number of success stories across a variety of applications, including Telematics, Automotive, Metering, Smart Grid, Wearables, Medical Devices, Remote Monitoring, and High-Speed VideoÂ Broadcasting. For more information, visitÂ www.taoglas.com.