Alorica’s Advanced Analytics and CX Intelligence Solutions, Now Enhanced with Verint Speech Analytics, Boost Customer Satisfaction for Fortune 500 Brands

Alorica, Inc. and VerintÂ Systems Inc. (Nasdaq VRNT) today announced that Alorica has expanded its advanced analytics and CX intelligence capabilities that optimize performance and enhance the customer journey to now include Verint's advanced Speech Analytics technology.

With Alorica's enhanced speech analytics capabilities, Fortune 500 brands are better positioned to improve the consumer experience in their voice channel by solving customer problems faster on the first call. Additionally, Alorica's enhanced analytics will enable the company's clients to reduce call volume and costs by identifying ineffective self-serve tools and broken operational processes, and lower churn by proactively engaging potential detractors identified by common calling and speech patterns.

Alorica will offer Verint Voice of the Customerâ„¢ speech technology-along with Verint's Workforce Optimizationâ„¢ suite-to clients bundled within its advanced analytics and CX intelligence solutions.

"Using our digital platform, Alorica is poised to more deeply analyze the recordings of incoming client calls on a vast scale that's unmatched by manual processes or random surveys," says Jonathan Lerner, Verint senior vice president and general manager, Americas. "This means the leading BPO can share real-time intelligence with its clients to make informed decisions, enhance experiences, simplify engagement and be certain from nearly every call what its clients' customers think, feel, want and need."

Lerner also notes that Verint's automated platform quickly discovers emerging customer topics, detects the root causes of complaints, measures satisfaction and tracks agent performance.Â He adds, "The capabilities don't stop there. Alorica is gaining data-driven insights all along the customer journey path. Even better, it can customize what it measures to align with each client's unique needs, empowering customers and employees alike."

"Alorica is continually evaluating technologies to enhance the consumer experience while driving greater efficiencies and alignment with our clients' goals," says Jonathan Merrell, chief information officer at Alorica. "Verint's suite supports those objectives and our commitment to transform the consumer experience through data and experiential analytics. We're pleased to expand our relationship with Verint in support of our mission to create insanely great customer experiences on behalf of our clients."

As a global industry leader, Alorica delivers customer engagement excellence to 25 of the Fortune 50 healthcare companies, six of the 10 largest financial institutions, four of the five largest telecommunications companies, and five of the largest retail companies. Nearly 70 percent of Alorica's business comes from Fortune 500 brands in a variety of verticals, including healthcare, media and entertainment, technology, communications, financial services, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, and transportation.

Leading organizations across industries and around the world choose Verint to elevate customer engagement as a competitive differentiator and trust Verint to power their evolution toward modern customer engagement. Using Verint solutions, companies can simplify customer engagement, empower their customers and employees, and share real-time intelligence to drive faster and smarter decisions, enhanced experiences and better business outcomes.

About Alorica

At Alorica, we only do one thing-we make lives better. How? By creating insanely great experiences for customers-online, on the phone and through social media. From acquisition and sales to customer care and support, Alorica provides a host of world-class services, including customer relationship management and back office support. We're proud to passionately serve clients as diverse as we are-including communications, financial services, healthcare, retail and tech companies, many in the Fortune 500. We call the OC home, headquartered in Irvine, CA, with more than 100,000 employees in 150 locations across 17 countries and 11 time zones around the globe.

About Verint Systems Inc.

VerintÂ® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable IntelligenceÂ® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable IntelligenceÂ® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2017, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ. Alorica added Verint Speech Analytics to the Verint Workforce Optimization solutions it uses in October 2017.

