ORBCOMM Surpasses Two Million Subscriber Communicators in the Industrial IoT Market

ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq ORBC), a global provider of Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has surpassed two million subscriber communicators. ORBCOMM's subscribers are in the industrial IoT market, spanning the transportation & distribution, heavy equipment, maritime, oil and gas and government sectors. ORBCOMM offers the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of IoT products and services leveraging 11 satellite and Tier One cellular wireless carriers.

"Reaching two million subscribers is a significant milestone for ORBCOMM, demonstrating our continued growth and market penetration in industrial IoT," said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM's Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers are some of the largest and most influential companies in the world, and we are committed to delivering best-in-class IoT solutions and advanced technology to help them stay connected to their assets and manage their business more efficiently."

